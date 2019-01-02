Sick Of These In-Laws? Kendall, Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Bring In The New Year With Drake Despite Beef With Kanye

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner And Boyfriends Ben Simmons And Travis Scott Attend Drake Party

Welp… Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their respective boyfriends, Travis Scott and Ben Simmons were all in attendance at a New Year’s Eve party at Delilah Tuesday night hosted by Drake celebrating Mod Selection champagne… Ya think Kanye will have something to tweet about this?

According to US Weekly reports, Kendall and her 76ers baller bae were seen outside the club sneaking out the back door with Travis and Kylie. Do you think it’s a big deal? It’s totally possible they just were hitting up their best party option right? After all, the event was also attended by Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Idris Elba, Tinashe, Winnie Harlow and LeBron James, just to name drop a few…

Hit the flip for more photos from the night.