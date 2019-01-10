Cops Called On R. Kelly As He Celebrates Birthday At Packed Out Party In Chicago

Cops Show Up To R. Kelly’s Birthday Party

It seems R. Kelly isn’t safe in his hometown anymore—and rightfully so.

After Surviving R. Kelly further enlightened the nation as to just how disgusting and disturbed the singer is, he decided to throw himself a birthday party this week anyway. Cops showed up after someone called 9-1-1 to reveal his whereabouts, with the caller also mentioning there was a warrant out for R. Kelly’s arrest. Click here to listen to the dispatcher put a call in for Chicago PD units.

From TMZ:

Kelly was partying his ass off at V75 Chicago early Thursday morning when cops say someone dropped a dime … calling them to say Kelly was there, and had a warrant for his arrest. Check out the police dispatcher putting the call out to Chicago PD units.

Unfortunately, the cops had to leave without making an arrest:

Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ they did indeed go to the club and made contact with Kelly — however, once they determined there was NO actual arrest warrant … Kelly was free to go about his business. It’s unclear if the caller was just pranking Kelly, or if the person really thought there was an arrest warrant … but cops tell us they routinely respond to such calls … just to make sure.

Clearly, folks want him behind bars. As for his birthday party, he was heard possibly referencing Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly doc, saying “I don’t give a fu** what’s going on tonight” while singing “Bump N’ Grind” to the crowd. See that disturbing clip here. Hopefully, the super creep is locked up SOON.