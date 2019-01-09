Happy Birthday! R. Kelly Maybe Going To Jail For Real This Time Has Everyone Celebrating His Special Day In Style

R. Kelly Is Maybe Going To Jail

Well, well, well. Look what we have here. After the Surviving R. Kelly doc has come out, the state of Georgia has launched an investigation into the (disgusting) music star. The announcement that he would be under investigation has brought a lot of reactions, including a big a$$ celebration! To boot, yesterday was Robert’s birthday and everything. Welp!

The internet was in full celebration mode, so peep the pettiest, most joyous reactions to MAYBE finally getting R. Kelly up out of here.