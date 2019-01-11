Bae Of The Day: Meg Thee Stallion Is Rap’s Next Star And She’s Fine As Hell, Too

- By Bossip Staff
REAL HOT GIRL SHIT 🔥 YOUNG TINA SNOW HARD ON A HOE

Thee Stallion Is Next

The rap game is always looking for the next big thing. While the queens of rap are Cardi and Nicki there are always stars on the horizon looking to take over. That’s where Thee Stallion comes in. This Texas MC is dope as hell and as a bonus, she’s got tons of sex appeal, too. But really it’s about the music.

Peep the vid above and some more of her most banging pics and dope clips so far.

Young Tina Snow ❄️ Dress: @theprimeemporium

You hungry 😋 ?

REAL HOTGIRL SHIT😛🔥

    F E V E R 🔥

    H town hottie 🔥😛

