Bring It All To Me: Here’s Why Shamari And Marlo Are #RHOA Role Beefing AGAIN

Shamari Devoe And Marlo Hampton Beef On Twitter, AGAIN

Shamari Devoe and Marlo Hampton are beefing once again. The RHOA stars are going at it after Shamari and her hubby Ronnie Devoe appeared on “The Breakfast Club” this morning and spoke on a number of topics including their marriage that was once open, a concept Shamari called “cool for the moment” but not anymore.

Things got especially interesting however when DJ Envy asked Shamari about Marlo Hampton who she got into a nasty shade fest with this week after she noted that she has a peach but “shady” Marlo doesn’t.

According to Shamari Marlo’s jealous of her and wants what she has; a man, children and a permanent place on RHOA.

“She’s known for engaging in arguments with the cast for attention—I guess now it’s my turn. I called her MarHo, she boosts her bootleg fashions and scams people, sleeps with old men, she’s trying to come for me for my fashions. Just because I don’t wear the Fendis and the Louboutins, I dress how I want to dress, the whole season she’s coming after me and I really think it’s because I have something she wants. She wants to be married, she wants children, she wants a peach. All of that.”

15:48

Marlo’s since clapped back and she’s denying want ANYTHING that “one-hit wonder” Shamari has including her tax troubles. As previously reported Shamari and her hubby owe

Hey One Hit Wonder @ShamariDeVoe I don’t want your life owing almost 400k in back taxes & sharing the Legend w/t other women yeah that’s what I strive for 😂 focus on your husband & career, not me. I am NOT your storyline, shit I guess I am 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’ll be ready for our next press run pic.twitter.com/ygy4rRbkBf — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) January 10, 2019

Ooop! You KNOW things got much, much messier.

See what Shamari had to say to Marlo’s RHOA shade on the flip.