#RHOA Shade Files: ‘Shady’ Shamari & ‘Messy’ Marlo Are Eviscerating Each Other Over THIS
Shamari Devoe And Marlo Hampton Battle On Twitter
There’s still beef brewing between Shamari Devoe and Marlo Hampton and its spilling onto Twitter. A few episodes ago the peach holder and the friend of the show went to battle after Shamari took offense to Marlo giving her a makeover. “Yo mamas” and “b***”s were then dropped over dinner and nothing was truly resolved.
Now after Shamari shadily pointed out on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” that Marlo’s only a friend of the show and NOT a housewife…
Marlo’s clapped back—and it ain’t pretty.
According to Marlo, she’s flattered that Shamari gave her a shoutout and Shamari should thank her for “the fire she put up under” her “church lace fronts” and “1999 outfits.”
Shamari then returned the shade with a tweet about sending the “friend of the show” an edible arrangement.
Whose side are YOU on??? Marlo or Shamari’s???
Marlo made sure to mention that her alias this week is “Ronnie [Devoe’s] wife.
Shamari posted and deleted a super shady tweet about Marlo allegedly credit card scamming and “putting miles on he coochi.”
“Oh, MarHO! @iheartMarlo The government is still shut down! Use this opportunity of low credit security to scam to get the latest Gucci instead of putting miles on your coochi this week. Me AND MY husband are busy. Scram, girl! #TryMeAnotherDay.”
Shamari’s since deleted her tweet and said she was just sending some “fun shade” Marlo’s way.
