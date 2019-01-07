RHOA Shade Files: ‘Shady’ Shamari & ‘Messy’ Marlo Are Eviscerating Each Other Over THIS

RHOA shade files…

Shamari Devoe And Marlo Hampton Battle On Twitter

There’s still beef brewing between Shamari Devoe and Marlo Hampton and its spilling onto Twitter. A few episodes ago the peach holder and the friend of the show went to battle after Shamari took offense to Marlo giving her a makeover. “Yo mamas” and “b***”s were then dropped over dinner and nothing was truly resolved.

Now after Shamari shadily pointed out on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” that Marlo’s only a friend of the show and NOT a housewife…

Marlo’s clapped back—and it ain’t pretty.

According to Marlo, she’s flattered that Shamari gave her a shoutout and Shamari should thank her for “the fire she put up under” her “church lace fronts” and “1999 outfits.”

Thanks @ShamariDeVoe I’m flattered you’re a fan😘; shadiest peach, without a peach, I must be doing something right 😉you looked cute last night though girl, thanks to that fire I put up under those church lace fronts and 1999 outfits https://t.co/UHnqJWQXji — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) January 7, 2019

Shamari then returned the shade with a tweet about sending the “friend of the show” an edible arrangement.

Awww! You're welcome, friend (of the show) @iheartMarlo ! I'll be sure to send you an edible arrangement when I get back to Atlanta after doing MY NYC press tour for being a CAST MEMBER of #RHOA… Which hotel and alias are you using this week so I can make sure you get them? https://t.co/TIKr77ewIR — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) January 7, 2019

