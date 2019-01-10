Damnnnn: Huge Azz Highway Sign Falls On Moving Car In Australia [Video]

Dash cam apparently comes in handy for some things — like capturing the moment a large freeway sign fell on top of a moving car in Melbourne, Australia.

RTE reports:

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, suffered minor neck injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in stable condition, Ambulance Victoria told Australian’s Nine Network. 16 feet wide by 13 feet high, was partly welded and bolted to the overhead barrier when it fell during the evening rush hour. The road was closed for inspection but later reopened.

Police are now investigating the terrifying incident.