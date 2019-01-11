Happy People! A Gallery Of Celeb Faves Cheesing It Up With R. Kelly

- By Bossip Staff
R. Kelly & Erykah Badu

14 Times Celebs Looked Happy To Be Around R. Kelly

Everything’s falling down for super saiyan sicko R. Kelly who’s STILL getting DRAGGED after Lifetime’s explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” series that just might bury him for good. And, um, there’s still that one pink elephant in the room to discuss: A-list celebs who seemed to love being around R. Kelly despite his very creepy rep.

Now, to be fair, Lady Gaga recently apologized for their collab and we’re sure more celebs will follow her lead but that won’t stop everyone from wondering why A) they took so long to condemn him and B) they looked so happy around a man accused of so many disgusting crimes over the years.

Hit the flip for a gallery of celeb faves cheesing it up with R. Kelly.

The Best Of Both Worlds-Jay-Z and R Kelly Press Conference

R. Kelly & Jay Z

R. Kelly & Gaga

Oh, hey Gaga!

R. Kelly & Chris Brown

R. Kelly & Chris Brown

R. Kelly & Lil Kim

R. Kelly & Lil Kim

R. Kelly & Erykah Badu

R. Kelly, Erykah Badu & everybody else

    R. Kelly & Naturi

    R. Kelly & Naturi Naughton

    R. Kelly, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan & Melissa De Sousa

    R. Kelly, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan & Melissa De Sousa

    R. Kelly & Pitbull

    R. Kelly & Pitbull

    R. Kelly, Tichina Arnold & Wondaland

    R. Kelly, Tichina Arnold, Janelle Monae & Wondaland

    R. Kelly & Sway

    R. kelly & Sway

    R. Kelly, Vin Diesel & Tyrese

    R. Kelly, Vin Diesel & Tyrese

    R. Kelly & Funk Flex

    R. Kelly & Funk Flex

    R. Kelly, Isaac Hayes & Jarule

    R. Kelly, Isaac Hayes & Jarule

    R. Kelly & Johnny Gill

    R. Kelly & Johnny Gill

