Happy People! A Gallery Of Celeb Faves Cheesing It Up With R. Kelly
14 Times Celebs Looked Happy To Be Around R. Kelly
Everything’s falling down for super saiyan sicko R. Kelly who’s STILL getting DRAGGED after Lifetime’s explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” series that just might bury him for good. And, um, there’s still that one pink elephant in the room to discuss: A-list celebs who seemed to love being around R. Kelly despite his very creepy rep.
Now, to be fair, Lady Gaga recently apologized for their collab and we’re sure more celebs will follow her lead but that won’t stop everyone from wondering why A) they took so long to condemn him and B) they looked so happy around a man accused of so many disgusting crimes over the years.
Hit the flip for a gallery of celeb faves cheesing it up with R. Kelly.
R. Kelly & Jay Z
R. Kelly, Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga
Oh, hey Gaga!
R. Kelly & Chris Brown
R. Kelly & Lil Kim
R. Kelly, Erykah Badu & everybody else
Continue Slideshow
R. Kelly & Naturi Naughton
R. Kelly, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan & Melissa De Sousa
R. Kelly & Pitbull
R. Kelly, Tichina Arnold, Janelle Monae & Wondaland
R. kelly & Sway
R. Kelly, Vin Diesel & Tyrese
R. Kelly & Funk Flex
R. Kelly, Isaac Hayes & Jarule
R. Kelly & Johnny Gill
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.