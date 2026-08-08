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Sensationally Silk-Pressed David Banner Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

These Young Whippersnappers Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout This! Sensationally Silky David Banner Frolics Exquisitely At UGK 30th Anniversary Concert, Sparks Hoots & Hollers Over Silk-Pressed Shenanigans

Must-see reactions to David Banner's silk-pressed shenanigans at sold-out UGK 30th Anniversary concert

Published on August 7, 2026
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Watch out there now!

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Source: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

A sensationally silk-pressed David Banner stole the show at the sold-out, one-night-only UGK 30th Anniversary concert which celebrated the iconic duo’s classic 1996 album Ridin’ Dirty at the Bun-B-hosted spectacular in Sugar Land, Texas.

Dripping in silky magnificence, Banner gleefully skipped across the stage with an easy, breezy, beautiful exuberance during his buzzy performance of debut classic “Like A Pimp” that immediately went viral.

Within hours, the trending video clip inspired countless hilarious video reenactments of the viral moment-of-the-moment that’s sure to be added into the internet’s go-to meme rotation.

In the aftermath of his Sugar Land shenanigans, Banner revealed he was paying homage to his character ‘Missouri Slim’ in hit Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist which you should definitely stream if you haven’t already–no, seriously.

“Me getting ready for the @bunb #UGK show in #Houston – Seriously thank you to @andreamonab for doing me and @theterrencehoward hair on @peacock #FightNight it’s streaming now. Thank you @mybrewtube for helping to make all this happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

Joining in on the fun, Banner reposted the memes, an inspirational video, and a post from Culture Central declaring him the face of Black joy this week.

Will you be frolicking outside like David Banner this weekend? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over David Banner’s silk-pressed shenanigans on the flip.

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