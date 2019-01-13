New Couple: Tone Kapone Details His Perfectly Peachy Phaedra Parks Relationship

Coupled up…

Phaedra Parks’ Boyfriend Tone Kapone Speaks On Their Relationship

Phaedra Parks‘ new boo is speaking on their coupledom. As previously reported Phaedra broke the internet with a photo of her new man, Chicago radio host Tone Kapone. Tone then confirmed on his Instagram Live that he and Phaedra are indeed an item.

Now the WGCI cutie is speaking further on their coupledom, this time on The Jam TV Show. According to Tone, he slid into Phaedra’s DMs after hearing that the southern belle was interested and they instantly hit it off.

“She’s funny as ever, one of the funniest women I’ve ever met. […] I slid into her DMs. I kinda knew she wanted me to say ‘Hi.’

He also added that they talk for hours, fly to see each other and he thinks she’s “really cool.”

Phaedra’s since reposted the video and she’s telling fans that they too should slide into people’s DMs.

“So now you know just slide into the DMS—take a chance. Thanks @TwinVarney for introducing us!” wrote Phaedra

Phaedra’s old “Frick” Porsha Williams also commented and called Tone a “great guy.”

