Porsha Williams Denies Confronting Dennis McKinley’s Ex—But Is Their #RHOA Relationship Moving Too Fast?

Did Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Move Too Fast?
Porsha Williams is speaking out on her Dennis McKinley relationship that’s been the subject of storylines on RHOA season 11.
As previously reported Kandi accused Porsha of confronting Dennis’ ex, a woman named Sherri, at Todd Tucker’s birthday party. Several alleged witnesses told Kandi that Porsha “chest bumped” the woman, who’s coincidentally friends with Porsha’s ex-assistant/alleged beat down taker Jami Zeigler and whose name is allegedly tattooed on Dennis’ body.
Porsha was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” this week and she’s categorically denying bumping the woman—because she’s pregnant.
“No you know she was like….” said Porsha. “I didn’t chest bump anybody from the back, I’m with child. REALLY?!”
Not only that she also spoke about why she and her future husband are both down to get a prenup, much to the pleasure of Dennis’ mother.
“He’s worked hard, he’s earned some things in life and now she knows I’ve worked hard and earned some things as well. It’s a good thing for two business people to do,” said Porsha.
Before she was a guest on the show, however, Porsha admitted that she has some hangups about her relationship—and openly wondered if they were taking things “too fast.”
On the latest episode of RHOA Porsha told her therapist that she was unsure if things were moving too quickly in her Dennis McKinley relationship. Mind you the couple exchanged “I love yous” on the first date and are engaged and expecting after less than a year of dating.
According to Porsha, it makes her a little nervous.
“We are still dealing with relatively new couple issues—and I’m pregnant,” said Porsha.
Despite that Porsha’s adamant that they’re supposed to be together.
“Dennis and I happened pretty quickly because it was pretty much meant to be,” said Porsha. “Right before Dennis, I was still looking for love, after things didn’t work I just said ‘You know what, maybe this is where I’m supposed to be in life.’ Maybe I’m supposed to focus on family friend and career.’ [With us] it’s not forced, you could just really be around them and it feels like home and that’s what Dennis and I have.”
Porsha was also asked to compare Dennis and her first husband Kordell Stewart. According to Porsha they’re both “powerful” but that’s about it.
Porsha and Dennis were spotted in New York this week recording “Watch What Happens Live.”
