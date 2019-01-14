Porsha Williams Denies Confronting Dennis McKinley’s Ex—But Is Their #RHOA Relationship Moving Too Fast?

Did Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Move Too Fast?

Porsha Williams is speaking out on her Dennis McKinley relationship that’s been the subject of storylines on RHOA season 11.

As previously reported Kandi accused Porsha of confronting Dennis’ ex, a woman named Sherri, at Todd Tucker’s birthday party. Several alleged witnesses told Kandi that Porsha “chest bumped” the woman, who’s coincidentally friends with Porsha’s ex-assistant/alleged beat down taker Jami Zeigler and whose name is allegedly tattooed on Dennis’ body.

Porsha was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” this week and she’s categorically denying bumping the woman—because she’s pregnant.

“No you know she was like….” said Porsha. “I didn’t chest bump anybody from the back, I’m with child. REALLY?!”

Not only that she also spoke about why she and her future husband are both down to get a prenup, much to the pleasure of Dennis’ mother.

“He’s worked hard, he’s earned some things in life and now she knows I’ve worked hard and earned some things as well. It’s a good thing for two business people to do,” said Porsha.

Do you agree???

Before she was a guest on the show, however, Porsha admitted that she has some hangups about her relationship—and openly wondered if they were taking things “too fast.”

