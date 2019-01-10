RHOA Shade Files: Porsha Says Kandi Has Her Kandi Koated Employees Do Her ‘Dirty Work’

Porsha Williams Speaks On Kandi Burruss Beef

Porsha Williams isn’t finished shading Kandi Burruss. After Sunday’s explosive episode where they faced over an incident at Todd Tucker’s birthday party, Porsha once again shaded Kandi for having her employees “do her dirty work.”

In case you missed it, Porsha apparently had a run-in with her boo Dennis McKinley’s ex who came over with one of Kandi’s employees at the party and kissed Dennis on the cheek. Mind you, this is the same woman that Kandi brought up to Porsha because Dennis has the woman’s name tattooed on his body. This same woman is also reportedly friends with Porsha’s former assistant Jami Zeigler who claims Porsha beat her up in an alley.

Kandi told Porsha that she needs to learn to “control herself” and “stop playing victim.”

“You’re always are the aggressor and then become the victim,” Burruss said. “You don’t know how to control yourself. That’s the problem.” “I’m nobody’s victim, b—-,” replied Porsha.

Now Porsha’s expounding further and claiming that the entire party was a setup karefully kalculated by Kandi. According to Porsha, it’s way too convenient that Dennis’ ex was there and that the woman was brought over to Dennis by one of Kandi’s employees. Not only that, she thinks Kandi leaked the story to the blogs.

“They put out a story that I literally beat up a girl at the party and then security dragged me out of there — I wasn’t even drinking that night. I’m pregnant, I’m with child,” said Porsha. “Somebody decided to bring this ex that Kandi’s been talking about straight over to Dennis to kiss him on his cheek in front of me. I told Kandi as soon as it happened that her team has kicked me out of her party. To not even check and come out or call later or anything? And then put all this horrible stuff on the blogs? It sounds like a setup, it smells like a setup — it is a setup!”

Porsha also added that she thinks Kandi’s done this in the past.

“Her workers really kind of follow her lead,” said Porsha on the after show. “And I think that her lead over the years has been a little passive aggressive when it comes to me. She just has to handle her crew better. Or maybe she doesn’t want to. Maybe they’re doing exactly what Kandi wants them to do.

“Kandi sometimes has a way of playing like she doesn’t know anything. I mean she didn’t know that Apollo’s girlfriend was coming to her restaurant opening even when she invited Phaedra,” she added. “[…] So it’s almost like you know, other people get to do the dirty work. And she gets to be like, ‘well I didn’t know or I didn’t mean for that to happen. Kind of like a throw your rock and hide your hands situation.”

Hmmmm, did Kandi set Porsha up to have a fight at her HUSBAND’s birthday party??? That sounds like a reach.

