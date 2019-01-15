Married2Med Mariah Denies Drug Accusations—But Disgustingly Discounts Quad’s Abuse Allegations

Ex-friend files…

Mariah Huq Denies Drug Accusations, Comments On Quad’s Allegedly Abusive Marriage

If you’ve been watching the “Married To Medicine” reunion then you’ve no doubt seen two ex-friends go head to head. Mariah and Quad have been eviscerating each other on Andy Cohen’s couches with allegations that Mariah uses cocaine and allegations that Quad slept with Mariah’s brother-in-law.

Quad recently doubled down on the cocaine allegations and said she personally witnessed Mariah do the drug in front of her. She’s since told US Weekly that she believes Mariah STILL uses the drug to this day.

“I saw her utilize cocaine,” Quad told US Weekly on Jan 7. “I know what I saw. I saw her actually using the drug herself … 2013, I saw her start using, and it just spiraled out of control. She’s just picked up the habit, even … has it now.” “This wasn’t a one-time thing, that she did this. This is progressively getting worse,” Quad said. “We’re not friends. We’re not. Let me just state that for the record. However, she was once a very special person to me. And because of that, I don’t want to see her continue to go down this road, because she’s a mother, she has children. She’s a wife. I’m very concerned for her. I’m very concerned for her.”

Mariah’s since released a statement on her Instagram categorically denying the drug allegations.

“In recent weeks I have endured a series of malicious and deceitful assaults to my personal character and integrity,” wrote Mariah.” I do not now or have I ever used illicit recreational drugs of any kind.”

Not only that, she submitted a drug test to AllAboutTheTea that came back negative. On January 9, Mariah Huq was tested for cocaine, opiates, marijuana (cannabinoid), barbiturates etc. by LabCorp in Roswell, Georgia and all of her drug screens came back “Negative.”

While Mariah might be clean from drugs, fans think she’s totally guilty of discounting Quad’s allegations that her husband was physically abusive.

Hit the flip for that.