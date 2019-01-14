Trump Gets Dragged By His Euro Wig For Referencing Native American Massacre In Elizabeth Warren Joke

He Uses The Wounded Knee Massacre To Take Shots At Warren

So Trump is being trash again.

On Sunday night, 45 released tweets mocking Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and her proclaimed Native American ancestry.

Trump referenced a video Warren recorded on New Year’s Eve, the same day she announced she would be creating an exploratory committee for a presidential run. In the video, which Trump labeled the “beer catastrophe,” Warren drank a beer and hugged her husband.

He tweeted, “If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!”

If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Of course Wounded Knee refers to Wounded Knee Creek where over 100 Native American men, women and children were slaughtered by the U.S. Calvary troops in 1890. The whole incident is just one example of ain’t ish White people’s brutality towards Native people.

So it’s on brand for Trump to joke about it.

This isn’t the first time the orange orator has made fun of Warren’s ancestry claims either.

Warren has said in the past that she has Native American ancestry and back in October 2018, Warren released her DNA results to The Boston Globe, which revealed it’s possible Warren is anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American.

Trump called the results “bogus” and “phony,” according to Politico, and even The Cherokee Nation slammed Warren’s decision to get a test.

“It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven,” Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Despite some of the backlash Warren was getting, folks were still rightfully outraged by Trump’s reference to Wounded Knee when joking about Warren.

They gave him a good dragging on Twitter. Hit the next pages to peep what folks had to say.