GOAT Talk: Lil Wayne On Nike, Michael Jackson, The Hottest Women & More On Bambu Interview

Lil Wayne on Nike, Michael Jackson, Shaq & More

Lil Wayne talks about buying his first Mercedes-Benz at age 15, how Birdman bought him a BMW Z3 drop top soon thereafter, and how his Bentley broke down at a daiquiri shop. In the topic of Michael vs. Prince, he chooses Michael Jackson and talks about dressing up as MJ as a kid, with one sock on and his grandmother’s wig! Although the regarded “greatest rapper alive” doesn’t do many on camera sit downs, his interviews are also entertaining, and somewhat informative. Weezy claims he gotta choose checks over stripes because thats what the girls liked to see him draw in high school, and they would ask him to draw a Nike check on the cover of their folder, making the brand a chick magnet. If that’s not a good reason to be team Nike, I don’t know what is. Check out the full interview and let us know your thoughts!