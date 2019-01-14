Sweet Rap Romance: Peep All The Dipset Decadence At Juelz & Kimbella’s Lavish Wedding

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Some sweet rap romance…

Juelz Santana And Kimbella’s Wedding Photos

Two became one this weekend in the Santana household. As previously reported Juelz Santana and Kimbella made things official Thursday in an elaborate wedding ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

Now the couple’s released pics from the momentous occasion that was attended by the likes of Mona Scott-Young, Remy and Papoose, and Kimbella’s bestie Lil Kim.

View this post on Instagram

01/10/19 we said I DO! 👰🏽💍🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you!! 💜

A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

Cam’ron was in attendance as well as Jim Jones who seemingly came without his longtime love Chrissy who beat the brakes off Kimbella eons ago on LHHNY.

Kimbella’s bridesmaids were Cyn Santana, JuJu and surprisingly Yandy Smith who Kimbella apparently made amends with.

Kimbella wore a Leah De Gloria gown for the occasion and the couple had their first dance to “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

Juelz and Kimbella

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

What a beautiful wedding! Do YOU think “Love & Hip Hop” cameras were rolling for it???

View this post on Instagram

Great Day… The James Family… 💯✔️🙏 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc

A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on

More of the happily married Santanas on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Congratulations, Coupled Up, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.