Sweet Rap Romance: Peep All The Dipset Decadence At Juelz & Kimbella’s Lavish Wedding

Some sweet rap romance…

Juelz Santana And Kimbella’s Wedding Photos

Two became one this weekend in the Santana household. As previously reported Juelz Santana and Kimbella made things official Thursday in an elaborate wedding ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

Now the couple’s released pics from the momentous occasion that was attended by the likes of Mona Scott-Young, Remy and Papoose, and Kimbella’s bestie Lil Kim.

Cam’ron was in attendance as well as Jim Jones who seemingly came without his longtime love Chrissy who beat the brakes off Kimbella eons ago on LHHNY.

Kimbella’s bridesmaids were Cyn Santana, JuJu and surprisingly Yandy Smith who Kimbella apparently made amends with.

Kimbella wore a Leah De Gloria gown for the occasion and the couple had their first dance to “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

What a beautiful wedding! Do YOU think “Love & Hip Hop” cameras were rolling for it???

More of the happily married Santanas on the flip.