Sweet Rap Romance: Peep All The Dipset Decadence At Juelz & Kimbella’s Lavish Wedding
View this post on Instagram
US 4EVER… 🤵🏽👰💍🙌💯✔️🙏 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Flowers @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
Juelz Santana And Kimbella’s Wedding Photos
Two became one this weekend in the Santana household. As previously reported Juelz Santana and Kimbella made things official Thursday in an elaborate wedding ceremony that was attended by family and friends.
Now the couple’s released pics from the momentous occasion that was attended by the likes of Mona Scott-Young, Remy and Papoose, and Kimbella’s bestie Lil Kim.
View this post on Instagram
01/10/19 we said I DO! 👰🏽💍🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you!! 💜
Cam’ron was in attendance as well as Jim Jones who seemingly came without his longtime love Chrissy who beat the brakes off Kimbella eons ago on LHHNY.
Kimbella’s bridesmaids were Cyn Santana, JuJu and surprisingly Yandy Smith who Kimbella apparently made amends with.
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t have asked for better bridesmaids & matron of honor by my side on this amazing day!! Such Honor & Grace, through thick & thin!! 🙏🏾😍🙌🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Thank you @cynsantana @yandysmith @misslisamorales @iamjuju_ 💜💜 Thank you @leahdagloria and @shopvainglorious for my gorgeous gown @whiterunway for these beautiful bridesmaids dresses Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Florals @platinumbystacyann Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc @jaieventrentals Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj Decals @ten23designs Alterations @alicialavettefashions
Kimbella wore a Leah De Gloria gown for the occasion and the couple had their first dance to “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.
What a beautiful wedding! Do YOU think “Love & Hip Hop” cameras were rolling for it???
View this post on Instagram
Great Day… The James Family… 💯✔️🙏 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc
More of the happily married Santanas on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats @kimbellasworld 😍 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Thank you @cynsantana @yandysmith @misslisamorales @iamjuju_ 💜💜 Thank you @leahdagloria and @shopvainglorious for my gorgeous gown @whiterunway for these beautiful bridesmaids dresses Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Florals @platinumbystacyann Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc @jaieventrentals Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj Decals @ten23designs Alterations @alicialavettefashions . ——————————— #bride #groom #Blacklove #weddingvideo #bellanaijaweddings #weddingdigestnaija #bridaldiaries #ghanawedding #weloveghanaweddings #loveweddings #ahoufebridal #destinationwedding #caribbeanwedding #blackbride #bridesmaidsdresses #bridesmaids #theknot #nigerian #dappermen #nigerianwedding #londonwedding #weddingsonpoint #ghanawedding #interracialcouple #weddingdresses #Groominspiration #Brideinspiration
View this post on Instagram
Believe in your brand and great opportunities will come to you! @taylormadebartending 2019 my hustle is different! #kimbella #juelzsantana #santanaputaringonit . . . – [ ] #TMBS #taylormadebartending #taylormadebartenders #bartenders #mobilebartenders #mobilebartendingf #njmobilebartender #njbartenders #liquor #blackownedbusiness #blackbartenders #northjersey #southjersey #centraljersey #cocktails #mixology #holidays #smallbusiness #BBNJ #brunchnj #brunch #babyshower #njwedding #newjersey #nywedding #newyork #eventplanning
View this post on Instagram
The look on my Husbands face once he lifted my veil 😍🙏🏾🙌🏾👌🏾 Priceless!! #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Suit @theblacktux Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Flowers @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations Kim and Juelz! @kimbellasworld is wearing custom @leahdagloria available at #shopvainglorious #atlantaweddings #atlantabrides… Email Shop@vaingloriousbrides.com , we will be booking appointments beginning March 2019 ❤️❤️❤️ #SantanaPutARingOnIt #vaingloriousbrides Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Yall know I love a good bustle 💫💥💨 thank you @leahdagloria for coming through in record time with @kimbellasworld 's dress #styled by #vaingloriousbrides #selinahoward #bridalstylist #bridalfashionstylist #bridalstylistmatter#getyouone #santanaputaringonit Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc
View this post on Instagram
I was blessed to have my Father walk me down the aisle! What an amazing feeling 🙏🏾🤗😘 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Groom Styling @thegroomsgarcon Suit @theblacktux Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals Bouquet @platinumbystacyann Pillars @evolutioneventrentals_nj
View this post on Instagram
Introducing Mr. & Mrs. James 👰🏽💜🤵🏾🙏🏾 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Bridal Styling and Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantoinettenyc & @kyiajoneshair MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery & @sugar_fetish Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc Thank you all for your services!! 💜
View this post on Instagram
The #father #husband #son #brother #cousin #uncle … #friend #theman @thejuelzsantana looks on! what an honor it was to work with this #client. #Bridal Styling and #Wedding Management @vaingloriousbrides Photography @stanlophotography Videography @dexterityproductions Kim's Hair @tb_hairstylist MUA @erik_mua Bridesmaids Hair @hairbyantionettenyc MUA @tokyoglam Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Event Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Wedding Dress @leahdagloria compliments of @shopvainglorious Flower Girl Dresses @pantoramini Bridal Robe @amandabardenofficial Bridesmaids Dresses @whiterunway Assistant Stylist and Alterations @alicialavettefashions Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Tuxedos and Suits @theblacktux Jewelry @sheryljonesjewelry Pipe and Drape @aboutthedetailsnyc and @jaieventrentals DJ @iknowmikemusic Event Decor @glampartyrentals and @evolutioneventrentals_nj Invitations and Menus @parchmentbydami Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs Officiant @marriedbyrevroxy Bartenders @taylormadebartending Catering @keepitchefnyc
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.