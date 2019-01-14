So Sad: Florida Rapper Nina Ross Da Boss Killed In Shooting, Leaves Behind 6 Kids

R.I.P Rapper & Mother Of Six Killed In Shooting

31-year-old Tampa rapper Nina Ross Da Boss and a companion are dead after a shooting on North Tangerine Place near East Yukon Street according to WFLA. Tampa Police said that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. WFLA wrote that details are limited, but Nina Ross Da Boss (real name Jimmiel Spillman-Ingram) was in a car with an unidentified male. Spillman-Ingram’s car was found crashed into a nearby home and caused some minor damage.

According to reports, she leaves behind six children including a two-month-old.

“It’s been so rough for me and for my grandchildren. My heart is so torn. No child should have to go through that of losing their mother,” said Nina Ross Da Boss’ mother Yolanda Baker.

Spillman-Ingram was also a member of the Exciting Faith Alive Church in Tampa, and her pastor, Antonio Hawkins, told WFLA that his last encounter with her was just a few months ago, when she came to church.

Her mixtape, The Only Shit Poppin’, has been heard more than 1,700 times on Datpiff.com, and a video for “Chiraq” has nearly 30,000 views. So sad. Hit the flip for more photos of Nina and her family before he passed. R.I.P.