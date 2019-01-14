I Am Groot: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Light Speed Engagement Has Twitter Side-Eyeing & Minding Their Business
In White Folks News: Chris Pratt Proposing To Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Twitter In Shambles
In a perfect world, everyone would just mind their business. But this is Earth. And on this planet when a celeb gets divorced, fans to calculate how soon you get to move on.
Today, news spread that actor Chris Pratt, 39, proposed to his girlfriend, 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger (Yes, Arnold and Maria Shriver’s seed) after less than a year of dating. Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for 9 years and their divorce was finalized in November 2018.
Even though Chris and Anna were separated for a year before the divorce, folks are STILL looking at Pratt like he’s all sorts of shady! Sheesh! Talk about messy…
Do YOU think marrying after one year of dating and 9 years of marriage is cool?
Anna Faris didn’t seem to care. She sent the couple a “congratulations” on Instagram.
Even though it doesn’t phase Anna Faris, folks are finding it hard not to chime in the situation. Hit the flip to see the most side-eyeing-ness tweets over Pratt’s Schwarzenegger engagement announcement.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.