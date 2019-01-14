I Am Groot: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Light Speed Engagement Has Twitter Side-Eyeing & Minding Their Business

In White Folks News: Chris Pratt Proposing To Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Twitter In Shambles

In a perfect world, everyone would just mind their business. But this is Earth. And on this planet when a celeb gets divorced, fans to calculate how soon you get to move on.

Today, news spread that actor Chris Pratt, 39, proposed to his girlfriend, 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger (Yes, Arnold and Maria Shriver’s seed) after less than a year of dating. Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for 9 years and their divorce was finalized in November 2018.

Even though Chris and Anna were separated for a year before the divorce, folks are STILL looking at Pratt like he’s all sorts of shady! Sheesh! Talk about messy…

Chris Pratt is getting married to Arnold Schwarzeneggers daughter and I'm not fully over the fact his relationship with Anna Faris is over — Rae 💋 #CBBUS2 (@BBSuperFan4) January 14, 2019

Do YOU think marrying after one year of dating and 9 years of marriage is cool?

Anna Faris didn’t seem to care. She sent the couple a “congratulations” on Instagram.

Even though it doesn’t phase Anna Faris, folks are finding it hard not to chime in the situation. Hit the flip to see the most side-eyeing-ness tweets over Pratt’s Schwarzenegger engagement announcement.