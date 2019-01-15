McZealot In Chief: Y’all Wack A$$ President Ordered FAST FOOD For Clemson’s Football Team And Got Dragged To Teremok
Trump’s Fast Food Disaster
Donald Trump had the Clemson football team over to the White House for the customary post-national championship visit and he decided to kindly pay for their food with his own dime. He, uh, bought McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Dominos. For real. For real, whole entire grown a$$ young men. Just look at that fool. He looks like a whole a$$ clown (no offense to Ronald McDonald).
The internet dragged the hell out of his shenanigans and rightfully so.
Take a look at this embarrassment.
