Vixen Vengeance: Alexis Skyy Pops Over To Apparent Amnesiac Rob Kardashian’s House And Cooks Dinner To Spite Chyna

Alexis Skyy Spotted Spending Quality Time With Rob Kardashian

Welp, that didn’t take long.

As you recall, Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna got into an epic big booty bird battle at an LA house party over the weekend. Drinks were tossed, threats were hurled, IG tirades ensued. But now, while Chyna chooses to act as if nothing ever occurred…instead of staying mad, Alexis is finding her own way to get even.

Shortly after the scuffle, Rob trolled by posting a photo of Alexis from the fight night in question, labeling her his WCW and saying that he’s been waiting for her for so long…

It seems that Rob completely forgot what happened the last time he got into a spite relationship with an ampled-azzed IG-popular industry ex/babymama…

Both Alexis and Rob showcased that they were spending a night in at the house while Alexis made “bae” some dinner. You can see that HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Now, this is one of those “chicken and egg” situations — it’s not clear if these two got into a bird battle BECAUSE Alexis has been smashing Rob on the sly…or if Alexis is bussin’ it open for Blac Chyna’s babydaddy BECAUSE they got into it over the weekend.

Welp, Rob wanted it to be clear that this ain’t what we think it is…despite how hard they both obviously worked to make it look that way.

Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that https://t.co/511P3Os4Iv — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 15, 2019

Either way, ALL MESS. Your thoughts on this parade of petty?

Prince Williams/WireImage/JB Lacroix/WireImage/Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images