R.I.P. Legendary Broadway Actress Carol Channing Dead At 97

Carol Channing Dies

A legendary actress has passed away. Carol Channing who’s known for her role as Dolly Levi in “Hello Dolly!” has died. The news was confirmed by her publicist Harlan Boll who spoke to Broadway World.

“It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon – Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped … or fell rather … into my life,” said Harlan Boll in a statement. “It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it. We supported each other, cried with each other, argued with each other, but always ended up laughing with each other.

The actress won a Tony Award in 1964 for “Hello Dolly!” and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

R.I.P. Carol Channing.