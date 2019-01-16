“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: “The Bathroom Is About To Be Lit” After Tiffany And Fizz Take The Spicy Challenge

Lil Fizz And Tiffany Take The Spicy Challenge

In the clip below, we see Tiffany Campbell and Lil’ Fizz during the spicy challenge. Tiffany accepts that she’s to blame for her insecurities.

Here’s more about the upcoming episode:

The stars go head-to-head over who’s to blame in an epic rap battle. Nia drops a bomb on Soulja Boy and all hell breaks loose! The stars sweat it out in the hot seat when they are served a plate of their burning issues. A battle of the exes ignites.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition – “DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT” – Premieres Thursday, January 17th at 10:00pm ET/PT