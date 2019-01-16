“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Dame Dash Tells Son Boogie “I Don’t Want You To Die” [VIDEO]

Boogie Dash Has A Heart To Heart With His Dad Dame

New episodes of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday January 17th and we’ve got an exclusive clip below!

On this week’s episodes, there’s a showdown with Boogie Dash and his father, Dame; Angela and Romeo have a sexy spa day; a shocking incident involves Pep and her love interest; a confrontation between Romeo and Master P; and a moment of truth for Pep when she has to make the call: her new love or Salt N’ Pepa. Will you be watching?

Well if you are, you’re in for a special treat…

For the first-time ever, WE tv is giving viewers the opportunity to interact with the whole cast of “Growing Up Hip Hop” including: Angela, Vanessa and Jojo Simmons, Romeo Miller, Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, Egypt Criss and Boogie Dash, on LIVE TV! On Thursday, January 17 from 8pm-10pm ET/PT, the cast of the popular series will participate in a two-hour event answering viewers’ questions via phone and social media while watching the episode together in real time! The interactive show, hosted by special guest Sherri Shepherd, will broadcast throughout back-to-back original episodes of “Growing Up Hip Hop” at 8pm and 9pm ET/PT.