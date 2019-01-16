Baby Girl’s B-Day: Aaliyah’s Brother Releases Poem In Honor Of Late Singer’s 40th Birthday

Rashad Haughton Writes Poem For Aaliyah’s 40th Birthday

The brother of late singer Aaliyah is remembering her on what would be her 40th birthday. Rashad Haughton released a poem today January 16 in remembrance of Aaliyah that mentions a “gentle whisperer of wind” sowing seeds.

“The many were once as one by way of mind and tongue/hands intertwined reached out for heaven atop a thing that was built/ When it fell upon itself the words descended upon cold earth and became brittle, colorless and crumbled beneath our feet,” reads part of the poem. “When it fell upon itself the words descend upon cold earth and became bitter, colorless and crumbled beneath our feet. […] “A truth revealed is a song set free. Gentle whisperer of wind sow these seeds for me.”

Aaliyah’s friends and fans are flooding social media with birthday tributes.

R.I.P. Baby Girl!

