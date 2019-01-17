Y’all Won: Twitter DRAGS The Hell Out Of Offset After The Internet Watches Cardi B’s Skills In The “Twerk” Video
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14
❯
❮
Offset Messed Up
We all knew something was up when Offset spent weeks begging Cardi B to take him back after she announced they were getting a divorce. We knew he was dying to get her back. Well now thanks to the new “Twerk” video with City Girls that sees Cardi shaking her divine donk on the beach for four minutes straight, we have an indication of some of what Offset was missing.
Cardi’s fine a$$ has everyone calling Offset a straight up idiot for cheating on her and getting kicked to the curb. The dragging is quite epic and hilarious, too. Buddy really deserves it.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.