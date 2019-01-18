Tahiry Used Her #10YearChallenge To Prove Her Donk Has ALWAYS Been There And The Internet Rejoiced

Tahiry’s 10 Year Donk Challenge

Tahiry is one of the GOAT vixens of all time and one of the reasons is her iconic backside that has marveled for a decade. Of course there’s always been speculation that it is fake. She decided to join the now-viral 10 year challenge by showing the world that her donk has been the same this whole time.

It’s a reminder that she got the cakes for real. So you know we had to bring it all back and show you how she’s still killing it and bringing in 2019 with style.