Tahiry Used Her #10YearChallenge To Prove Her Donk Has ALWAYS Been There And The Internet Rejoiced
Tahiry is one of the GOAT vixens of all time and one of the reasons is her iconic backside that has marveled for a decade. Of course there’s always been speculation that it is fake. She decided to join the now-viral 10 year challenge by showing the world that her donk has been the same this whole time.
It’s a reminder that she got the cakes for real. So you know we had to bring it all back and show you how she’s still killing it and bringing in 2019 with style.
Hey #TeamTahiry! I'm pleased to announce that we are back with TahiryOnline.com for 2019! This year we’re focusing on staying #4EverYoung and being the best versions of ourselves…!!! • • Click the link in my Instagram bio to see the relaunch of my website: TahiryOnline.com, and join the exclusive #LevelYourselfUp 4 Week Challenge I’m doing with @fitemfitness @bodybymemethod and join for FREE! #fitness #healthylifestyle #workoutmotivation #livinghealthy #TahiryJose #teamtahiry #afrolatina #latinaonthemove
Intimacy is not who you let touch you. Intimacy is who you Text at 3am about your dreams and fears. Intimacy is giving someone your attention, when 10 other people are asking for it! #lovevslust #LOVEWINS at least with this girl ☝🏽 Photograper @isadorabphotography Mua @mercedes.lennon Hair @lavishbylena #teamtahiry #afrolatina #latinaonthemove
