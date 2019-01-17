Usher’s Mid-Life Crisis Tour Continues With The Internet Clowning His New Itchy Braids

Usher’s New Hair…Again

Usher is really trying hard with that hair. Just a couple of weeks ago, he had a slick perm that was roundly clowned across the entire Twitter universe. Now he’s switched it up. This time, Ursh is rocking some crochet-like braids and they are giving him hell. How can we tell?

Well…

@usher come see us fam!!! People & Our Customers have been hitting us up like crazy to save you from “the pat” my brotha! You don’t want to mess up your braids bra! Come visit us at https://t.co/0KpEvDhHcI and check out our Instagram page @ezscratch_hairtool #thepatisover pic.twitter.com/ISbgbk6Fy3 — DEON COLE (@deoncole) January 16, 2019

The video of him patting his head has us dying and we’re not alone. Twitter came with the jokes again. Take a look…