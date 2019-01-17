Usher’s Mid-Life Crisis Tour Continues With The Internet Clowning His New Itchy Braids

- By Bossip Staff
Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 / Getty

Usher’s New Hair…Again

Usher is really trying hard with that hair. Just a couple of weeks ago, he had a slick perm that was roundly clowned across the entire Twitter universe. Now he’s switched it up. This time, Ursh is rocking some crochet-like braids and they are giving him hell. How can we tell?

Well…

The video of him patting his head has us dying and we’re not alone. Twitter came with the jokes again. Take a look…

