The Wizrd Speaks: Future Explains Why He Had Trouble Admitting That He Wasn’t Drinking Lean Anymore [Video]

Future Admits He Doesn’t Drink Lean Anymore, Feared Telling Fans

Future has a new album set to drop at midnight tonight entitled The Wizrd. He recently sat down with Rob Markman to talk about the music, but also to reveal his vulnerabilities.

Future hasn’t been drinkin’ all the lean that you might think he does and he says he had a real difficult time deciding whether or not he wanted to tell his fans that he’s been double cup free.

If he’s willing to be this open and honest then maybe this new album will give us a more intimate look at one of the biggest enigmas in rap.