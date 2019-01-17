Florida Crazies: Woman Pulls Gun At Hair Salon For Late Appointment
A woman who was told to “take a chill pill” did the complete opposite of that.
Florida’s NBC 2 reports that 40-year-old Laura Ulin pulled a gun at a Cape Coral hair salon after he appointment was pushed back. Ulin apparently brought her kids to a local Hair Cuttery and began cursing and yelling because it was past her appointment time, and she “thought the stylists were wasting time instead of working.”
According to a police report, Ulin was then told by a customer to “take a chill pill” which clearly pissed her off because she pulled a gun and pointed it at the woman’s stomach.
Ulin was arrested hours later at her home on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill charge and a carrying a concealed weapon without a license charge.
Was it THAT serious ma’am???
