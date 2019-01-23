More Than Bailiff Bae: Here’s What You Should Know About ‘Divorce Court’s’ Nick Barrotta

For your viewing pleasure…

Nick Barrotta Talks Divorce Court, Upcoming Ventures

Nick Barotta a.k.a Nicky B is more than just a pretty face. If you watch “Divorce Court” then you should be familiar with the handsome bailiff that keeps plaintiffs and defendants in line alongside Judge Lynn Toler.



Nick recently chatted with Bossip about his background, his acting, and his career goals.

Tell us about your background.

“I was a broadcast journalism major at Hofstra University. Being that Hofstra is near the city I took advantage of a lot of events and red carpets and I really fell in love with that side of the industry. From Hofstra I was able to get some great internships and early on I would sneak into parties and shake hands and build as many relationships as I can. I networked as much as possible and made a name for myself in New York.”

How did you get started on Divorce Court?

“The opportunity came across my desk, at first I wasn’t necessarily open to it because I thought I’d have to relocate to Atlanta. I wasn’t sure what the position was all about. Once I learned more about it and they brought up being able to work alongside Judge Lynn, I had to take the shot and fly down for the casting process. Someone I know who’s based in L.A. had a great relationship with some producers and one thing lead to another, and I made my way down there.”

What’s the craziest case you’ve ever heard on Divorce Court?

“There’s been a whole lot of crazy things! Everything from a guy coming in who had 19 children with 11 different women who couldn’t remember the name of all of his kids, or a couple coming in having met through these crazy situations whether it be a threesome or some crazy situation that sparked this love interest. Everybody comes in with a different angle which makes this show so exciting to this day. It’s entertainment on one end but all these questions on the back end. I’m cracking up half the time because I can’t believe what’s going on.”

What’s it like working with Judge Lynn? She’s pretty tough.

“I was a little nervous when I had my first one-on-one with her. She’s got that intimidating personality but to be honest she’s one of the sweetest women I’ve ever met. She is just lovely, even with the cast, the crew and how she carries herself every day. She’s just a true professional, on camera she doesn’t hold back. As much as she cares about every person that comes on the show, she still means business. She’s the best at what she does and she gives you the hard truth. I’ve seen her talk to these people off camera and get to know them a little more and follow up to see how they’re doing.”

How would you describe your brand?

“I would consider myself an entertainment personality. Someone who is still learning about himself but motivated driven and passionate about the industry and the whole entire experience in itself. As much as I’ve done some hosting and modeling stuff, I wear a few different hats and I think that’s a good or bad thing depending on who you ask. I like to stay busy and keep things interesting.

What’s next for you?

“I’m in the middle of meeting with a bunch of agencies that I’m really excited about. I’m doing a lot of fun things, I work with a marketing agency so I’m constantly going to a lot of events, I’m heading down to Super Bowl and working some of the bigger parties down in Atlanta. For me its always been about building relationships and I’m excited about building up this momentum. “Divorce Court” has been a great platform for me to not only learn about the industry but learn about myself. I’m excited to hopefully get back there for next season to contine to work with Judge Lynn. It’s nice to be at Tyler Perry Studios, I actually just met him. It’s just been fun to be at Tyler Perry Studios and working on a show that’s been around for so long. Judge Lynn’s been around for 12 seasons, the show’s going on 21 seasons. I’m just excited to continue to be a part of it!”

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook: @NickyBTV