Double Cup Distress: Pettiest Reactions To Future Crying More Codeine Tears Over Russell Wilson & Ciara

Ciara: I’m in a healthy relationship. Future: HEALTHYYY RELATIONSHIP?! pic.twitter.com/0VvjKX5Evo — nafisa (@thatxxv) January 18, 2019

Black Twitter Vs. Future (AGAIN)

Our favorite emotional trap philosopher Future was back at it again with the spicy shenanigans. This time, unleashing more Freebandz fury at Russell Wilson for basically being controlled by Ciara. Whew chil-lay, him STILL mad and bothered yearssss (and baby mamas) later which naturally sparked hilariously petty chaos across Black Twitter.

Future watching Russell Wilson taking care of his baby & treating Ciara like a Queen #THEWIZRD pic.twitter.com/Ja2Fp5vaFI — 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 (@TheRealMusiji) January 18, 2019

