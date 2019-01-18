The WIZRD: Future Says Ciara ‘Controlled’ Russell Wilson Should ‘Be A Man’ & Do THIS

Here we go again…

Future Talks His New “The WIZRD” Album, Says Russell Wilson’s Controlled By Ciara

If you thought Future was done talking Ciara and Russell Wilson—you thought wrong.

Future just dropped his “The WIZRD” album and as part of the rollout, he stopped by Beats 1 on Apple Music. While there for FreeBandz Radio he spoke to Big Bank Black about a number of traptastic things; his new project, his rise to stardom and even that time he gave rapper YC the track “Racks” purposely, to jumpstart his own career.

Things got especially interesting however when Future was asked to speak on his ex and her Seattle Seahawks husband. According to the Astronaut rapper, he has “no feelings” for Russell because he’s “controlled by Ciara.”

According to Future, Russell should step up and be a “man” and tell Ciara to stop mentioning his name in public.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do! II feel like he not being a man in that position,” said Future. “He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up,” he added. “She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. I don’t care what they gave you […] Don’t bring their names up in an interview, no! Don’t give that s**t no energy. It’s about me! I’m taking care of everything!”

Future also added that he thinks Russell should’ve stopped Ciara from taking him to court and revealed that he declined Ciara’s invitation to meet him.

“He think ‘oh you should go to court’—no! You better not show up for court. ‘I’ll take care of him before you sue him.’ […] “You’d already started going around my kid when y’all started going together and you haven’t even talked to me,” said Future. “And y’all got married and she said ‘Oh I want you to meet Russell.’ Why would I want to meet him now?! Y’all already did the damage!” “I’m not trying to be around your kids and I don’t know their baby daddy,” he aded. […] “Because he have a daddy, not only do he have a daddy, his daddy is in the public.”

Well, well, well. Someone’s still clearly a little salty…

He did say however that he thinks it’s a positive thing for little Future to be around a top NFL player because his son is being coached by one of the best in the business.

“I played football, basketball, and baseball,” said Future. […] “He talented. Why wouldn’t I want a championship player coaching my son? I want the best for my son. […] You the best in the world, why wouldn’t I want you coaching my son? It’s a coach, he coaching him, I don’t think of it as a negative situation. […] Why would I want to take that away from him?”

Does Future have a point or is he in his Dirty Sprite splattered feelings???

