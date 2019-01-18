Get Well: Wendy Williams Takes An Extended Break From Her Talk Show After Being Hospitalized
For the third time in 30 days, Wendy Williams has postponed the return of her talk show — but this time, things seem pretty serious.
The Hunter family posted a statement on Wendy’s Instagram saying:
As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.
Statement from Debmar-Mercury For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.
The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return on January 14th. But as Wendy recovered from a shoulder fracture and news of her husband Kevin’s infidelity broke, the rambunctious host has been a little off her rocker. She apologized to fans and blamed painkillers for being disconnected and slurring her words in recent episodes of the show.
But fans think there’s something more going on behind the scenes. Thoughts?
