Get Well: Wendy Williams Takes An Extended Break From Her Talk Show After Being Hospitalized 

For the third time in 30 days, Wendy Williams has postponed the return of her talk show — but this time, things seem pretty serious.

The Hunter family posted a statement on Wendy’s Instagram saying:

As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return on January 14th. But as Wendy recovered from a shoulder fracture and news of her husband Kevin’s infidelity broke, the rambunctious host has been a little off her rocker. She apologized to fans and blamed painkillers for being disconnected and slurring her words in recent episodes of the show.

But fans think there’s something more going on behind the scenes. Thoughts?