Should’ve Just Sat There: Producer Accuses Princess Nokia Of Jacking Song She Originally Accused Ariana Grande Of Stealing

Princess Nokia’s Ariana Grande Accusations Backfire

Yesterday we reported that a modestly known NYC based rapper named Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of plagiarizing her song, well now that story has a twist to it. Princess Nokia’s producer is now being accused of stealing that exact song from another producer, complete with the melody. The producer claims the song was apart of a sample pack, that neither Nokia nor her producer paid for,

“Your producers stole this from our first sample pack smh oshimakesmusic made that melody.”

your producers stole this from our first sample pack smh @oshimakesmusic made that melody 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/k5o2Qgu61u — producedbykrs. (@producedbyKrs) January 18, 2019

Since making the bold accusations, Nokia has deleted her original tweet. Yesterday the internet blew up over the issue, with folks validly bringing up that the rap style BOTH women used was pioneered by black men, trap rappers. So who really cares???

Meanwhile, Nokia has also been accused of stealing from singer Kali Uchis.

Not just that: she even stole one of Kali Uchis track 😂 pic.twitter.com/bk3AXo51pW — SLACKIN' (@ElvisSuljevic) January 18, 2019

Yikes! She should’ve just sat there and ate her rice. Thoughts?