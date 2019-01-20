Nice Try, Tomi: Cardi ‘Sheep’ Shears Thirsty Tomato Lozenge For Defending Dorito’s Government Shutdown

“Be Careful” Tomi…

Cardi B Claps Back At Tomi Lahren’s ‘Genius Political Mind’ Comment

Cardi B’s defending herself against a thirsty, shrivel stranded, attention whoring, musty MAGA, uncooked quinoa clump, p-popping “pundit.”

Tomi Lahren (of course) couldn’t wait to send some shade Cardi’s way after a video went viral of her blasting Deplorable Dorito for continuing the government shutdown.

According to Cardi, Trump should be ashamed of himself for demanding billions for his border wall, and she noted that it’s not comparable to the Obama shut down that went on for 17 days for the affordable care act.

“I don’t want to hear y’all motherf****s talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days’” she says in the video. “Yeah, b*** For healthcare! Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f**** wall.”

Tomi then sarcastically commented about Cardi being the “latest genius political mind” to endorse the Dems…

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

and Cardi sent her a terse “dog walking” warning.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

She then let Tomi have some words about being a “blinded, racist, sheep.”

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” wrote Cardi. “You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

KEEP IT CUTE LIL LAMB.

We’re sure this isn’t over and we’re anxiously awaiting more of Cardi skewering this conservative curmudgeon.

More on the flip.