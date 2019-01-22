Ankh Explanation: Erykah Badu Explains Her R. Kelly Comments, Fans Still Say ‘See You Next Lifetime’
Erykah Badu Explains R. Kelly Comments
Erykah Badu is explaining comments she made during her Chicago concert.
As previously reported Erykah got hit with a barrage of ‘boos when she brought up R. Kelly and said that she was “praying for him” before adding that fans weren’t sending “unconditional love” his way.
“I’m sending a prayer right now for R,” said Erykah. “I hope he sees the light of day if he’s done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about,” she continued. “I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”
“But y’all say f— it! That’s not love. That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R. Kelly grows up to be an offender themselves. We gonna crucify them? How do we do this? Just something to think about.”
Now Erykah’s clarifying her comments and standing by saying that she has “unconditional love” and wants “healing” for him.
“That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices,” said the soul songstress.
Despite her explanation, fans still aren’t buying and are wondering in particular why she’s not sending that same love his alleged victims’ way.
Do YOU agree with Erykah??? Or will YOU be “seeing her next lifetime”??
Erykah is denying knowing and working with R. Kelly.
She’s also warning people to “keep that same energy.”
Before the outrage, Erykah posted on Instagram that having the ability to see both points of view is a blessing and a curse.
Some people still stand by Erykah.
Did we all just take this out of context???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.