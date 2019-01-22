Ankh Explanation: Erykah Badu Explains Her R. Kelly Comments, Fans Still Say ‘See You Next Lifetime’

Fair or foul???

Erykah Badu Explains R. Kelly Comments

Erykah Badu is explaining comments she made during her Chicago concert.

As previously reported Erykah got hit with a barrage of ‘boos when she brought up R. Kelly and said that she was “praying for him” before adding that fans weren’t sending “unconditional love” his way.

“I’m sending a prayer right now for R,” said Erykah. “I hope he sees the light of day if he’s done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about,” she continued. “I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.” “But y’all say f— it! That’s not love. That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R. Kelly grows up to be an offender themselves. We gonna crucify them? How do we do this? Just something to think about.”

Now Erykah’s clarifying her comments and standing by saying that she has “unconditional love” and wants “healing” for him.

“That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices,” said the soul songstress.

I love you. Unconditionally.

That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices.

I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you ?

That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. – eb — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 21, 2019

Despite her explanation, fans still aren’t buying and are wondering in particular why she’s not sending that same love his alleged victims’ way.

my problem is that you have a history of blaming lil girls for the male attraction they receive + you speak about the trauma Kelly faced more than you are affirming of the many young Black girls he continues to victimize — MS. BLISS 🦋 (@ajthe1ne) January 21, 2019

Reducing decades of abuses and violence to poor choices is where you’re misstepping. Responding to such devastating circumstances requires a great amount of discernment and depth. I see where you’re coming from to an extent, not sure why ur loving on him instead of his prey. — Leather (@BeLeather) January 21, 2019

