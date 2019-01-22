Feeling This Chune? Casanova Takes On Afrobeat In “2AM” Featuring Tory Lanez & Davido [Video]

Casanova – 2AM ft. Tory Lanez, Davido [Official Video]

New York reppin’ rapper Casanova is switching up his style on his latest track and we’re kinda intrigued. The usually rough street rapper paired up with rapper/singer Tory Lanez and international Afrobeat star Davido for “2AM.” The video for the track proves to be just as appealing as the song, taking place in Atlanta and Nigeria.

Are you feeling this chune?