C’mon Cookie! Taraji P. Henson Gets Dragged For Preposterously Pondering Why There’s No #MuteWeinstein Hashtag
Taraji P. Henson Brings Up Harvey Weinstein In The Midst Of R. Kelly Scandal
An “Empire” star is currently trending and it’s unfortunately for ALL the wrong reasons.
Taraji P. Henson is getting unceremoniously dragged for a comment she made on her IG story about Harvey Weinstein. The star who’s receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame January 28 offered a surprising reaction to the current R. Kelly criticism.
Earlier today Taraji posted on her IG story a comparison between the singer and the embattled former film producer that’s got people talking.
“Checking on these #mute for a friend,” wrote Taraji. She then looked up the numerous #MuteRKelly hashtags before typing in #MuteWeinstein which only had one post.
She obviously felt like she hit fans with the Big Joker because she then went back and searched #MuteHarveyWeinstein to prove that that hashtag too had little to no use.
Unfortunately for Taraji, Harvey’s not a recording artist so it would make sense that there aren’t a flurry of “mute” posts in full swing for him. Not only that, Harvey’s sexual misconduct was part of the massive “Me Too” movement that prompted a bevy of people to wear all-black to the 2018 Golden Globes.
And did our beautiful bob donning friend forget that there’s an entire sexual assault trial pending against Weinstein tentatively scheduled for May 6? Sounds like a “muting” to us…but hey, what do we know?
Fans are bewildered by Taraji’s behavior and they’re questioning what she possibly hoped to accomplish.
This…is…all…bad.
She’s since tweeted that R. Kelly is “guilty and wrong.”
Taraji, there is no misguided attack on R. Kelly that should be steered toward a white man. Every bit of criticism, every raised eyebrow, every possible investigation, every possible lawsuit is warranted and you trying to turn us toward the white gaze is NOT effective. You’ve gotta be better than that.
More on the flip.
Surviving R. Kelly creator Dream Hampton has spoken out against Taraji.
