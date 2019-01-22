C’mon Cookie! Taraji P. Henson Gets Dragged For Preposterously Pondering Why There’s No #MuteWeinstein Hashtag

This ain’t it, sis…

Taraji P. Henson Brings Up Harvey Weinstein In The Midst Of R. Kelly Scandal

An “Empire” star is currently trending and it’s unfortunately for ALL the wrong reasons.

Taraji P. Henson is getting unceremoniously dragged for a comment she made on her IG story about Harvey Weinstein. The star who’s receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame January 28 offered a surprising reaction to the current R. Kelly criticism.

Earlier today Taraji posted on her IG story a comparison between the singer and the embattled former film producer that’s got people talking.

“Checking on these #mute for a friend,” wrote Taraji. She then looked up the numerous #MuteRKelly hashtags before typing in #MuteWeinstein which only had one post.

She obviously felt like she hit fans with the Big Joker because she then went back and searched #MuteHarveyWeinstein to prove that that hashtag too had little to no use.

Unfortunately for Taraji, Harvey’s not a recording artist so it would make sense that there aren’t a flurry of “mute” posts in full swing for him. Not only that, Harvey’s sexual misconduct was part of the massive “Me Too” movement that prompted a bevy of people to wear all-black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

And did our beautiful bob donning friend forget that there’s an entire sexual assault trial pending against Weinstein tentatively scheduled for May 6? Sounds like a “muting” to us…but hey, what do we know?

Fans are bewildered by Taraji’s behavior and they’re questioning what she possibly hoped to accomplish.

Taraji. Taraji. I don’t understand why y’all older black folk do this every time. The “absence” of outrage in YOUR bubble, doesn’t mean it does not exist. Weinstein is literally on trial as we speak. Which is more than we’ll ever get for R. Kelly. Why the hell would you do this? — Jenn E. Penny (@JennE_Penny) January 22, 2019

All of this Auntie Outrage over R. Kelly's "downfall" is so dishonest anyway bc Taraji & Erykah & the rest don't care about Weinstein. They just want R. Kelly to be able to step in the name of pedophilia at his leisure bc part of them blame his victims but I'm being too loud. — Eunice Chantilly's tacky barrette. (@RafiDAngelo) January 22, 2019

This…is…all…bad.

She’s since tweeted that R. Kelly is “guilty and wrong.”

LET ME BE CLEAR R. KELLY IS GUILTY AND WRONG AND SHOULD BE MUTED PERIOD!!!!! 💋💋💋 — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) January 22, 2019

Taraji, there is no misguided attack on R. Kelly that should be steered toward a white man. Every bit of criticism, every raised eyebrow, every possible investigation, every possible lawsuit is warranted and you trying to turn us toward the white gaze is NOT effective. You’ve gotta be better than that.

More on the flip.