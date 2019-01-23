Taraji P. Henson Tried To Clear Up Her R. Kelly Comments And STILL Got Dragged Back To Jody’s House

Taraji really tried it. Her movie, What Men Want,” comes out next week and she’s making her press runs. Well, she decided to make things much harder for her career and movie prospects by going on an IG rant about why Harvey Weinstein wasn’t getting “muted” like R. Kelly despite the fact Weinstein is actually on trial for his crimes and Kelly…is not.

She was quickly dragged but tried to bounce back with a clarification.

It was too late, however, as the dragging has commenced and only intensified since her statement came out. WE WERE ROOTING FOR YOU, TARAJI! Damn. Take a look…

