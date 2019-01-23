Bebe Rexha Blasts Designers For Shadily Shunning Her Size 6 Frame Because She’s “Too THICK”
Bebe Rexha’s Curvy Caucasian Bawwwdy Holding Her Back?
Singer, songwriter Bebe Rexha is putting the fashion industry on blast for openly oppressing her curvacious body. The 29-year-old pop star recently scored a Grammy nomination for the best new artist categor and she’s finding it rather difficult to land a designer who will fit her for next month’s awards show.
Bebe shared her frustration on Monday in a video posted to Twitter.
“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big,” Rexha lamented. “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f—ing dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy. You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses.”
SMH! That’s just ridiculous. After the post went up, Bebe scored support from fans and even from Tyra Banks, Ms. Body Positive! Tyra said Bebe was extra special and called the designers who passed up her frame DUMB.
What do you think about Bebe’s curves? Any suggestion on what she should wear to the show instead? More of her banging body after the flip.
