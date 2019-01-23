Bebe Rexha Blasts Designers For Shadily Shunning Her Size 6 Frame Because She’s “Too THICK”

Bebe Rexha’s Curvy Caucasian Bawwwdy Holding Her Back?

Singer, songwriter Bebe Rexha is putting the fashion industry on blast for openly oppressing her curvacious body. The 29-year-old pop star recently scored a Grammy nomination for the best new artist categor and she’s finding it rather difficult to land a designer who will fit her for next month’s awards show.

Bebe shared her frustration on Monday in a video posted to Twitter.

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big,” Rexha lamented. “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f—ing dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy. You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses.”

Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY pic.twitter.com/0nqdjXf0Dw — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 21, 2019

SMH! That’s just ridiculous. After the post went up, Bebe scored support from fans and even from Tyra Banks, Ms. Body Positive! Tyra said Bebe was extra special and called the designers who passed up her frame DUMB.

The day I met You n Toronto, I knew U were xtra special. R impromptu posing lesson backstage was MAJOR. You stuck that leg & hip out & Tooched & Smized at the same time. Those designers that don’t wanna dress U are DUMB. U my dear @BebeRexha are pure genius…H2T – head to toe!💛 https://t.co/UwCGyIJTcB — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) January 22, 2019

