Break Up Or Nah: Toni Braxton Explains Exactly How She Lost Her Birdman Engagement Ring

Toni Braxton Explains Losing Her Engagement Ring

Toni Braxton is explaining what really went down when she lost her engagement ring. The living legend stopped by “Sister Circle Live” this week to speak with her sister Trina and Rashan Ali.

Things got especially interesting however when Trina asked her about losing the ring Birdman gifted her ahead of their wedding.

As previously reported Toni was devastated and asked Delta employees to give her back her ring after losing it on a flight.

According to Toni, it was in a “train case” that she accidentally left in the overhead compartment.

“You know people beat me up about the ring,” said Toni. “Okay, first of all, I did NOT check it into my luggage. It was in my train case. I’m on the plane. I’m in bulkhead. I’m in front and my train case it’s beside me. I put it on the ground. The Stewardess says, “Can you put it in the overhead?” Took my ring off because my finger swells real bad because of my stupid Lupus. Put in this box the ring box. Put in the top. Then we left off. My assistant said, “I got everything you go. He thought I had the train case. I thought he had it. And, so when we called Delta they said, “Well, you need a number.” Like, I don’t have a number. […] I went to the airport myself and they said, “We already sent to the luggage center. “

Yiiiiikes! That assistant must feel so guilty for leaving the case behind.

While Toni talked about losing the ring it doesn’t look like she confirmed whether or not the engagement is off.

Earlier this month rumors swirled that Toni and the Cash Money mogul broke up after she wiped her IG clean and said; “”Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

More Toni Braxton on Sister Circle on the flip.