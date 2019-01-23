Where Is Wendy Williams? Mother-In-Law Alleges She’s Witnessed Hubby Kevin Putting Paws On Talk Show Host

Wendy Williams Mother-In-Law Levies Abuse Allegations Against Son Kevin Hunter

Prayers up for Wendy Williams for real… At the end of last week Wendy’s show released a statement announcing that she won’t be coming back this month AT ALL.

As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.

Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.

The show also issued a statement from Debmar-Mercury:

For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.

2019 is definitely starting out rough for Wendy and it just got rougher because today the National Enquirer released excerpts from an exclusive report they have claiming that the talk show host has allegedly suffered horrendous abuse at the hands of her husband/manager Kevin Hunter.

The National Enquirer alleges the 54-year-old talk show host has “suffered horrendous physical abuse at the hands of her husband from hell, according to a former employee’s lawsuit!”

It gets worse too — the tabloid claims they’ve conducted a monthlong investigation into Williams’ disappearance and can now report MULTIPLE claims that Hunter, 46, allegedly attacked Williams, “choking her, kicking her and punching her in the face!”

The Enquirer alleges Williams has helped Hunter cover up the abuse but says after the day she showed up slurring her words while sporting a sling, Hunter’s mother willingly admitted to WITNESSING her son allegedly attacking Williams:

“I saw Kevin choking out Wendy! Another time, I witnessed him kicking the s–t out of her and pushing her down the stairs,” Pearlet Hunter told The ENQUIRER exclusively.

DAYUUUUUUUM! His OWN MAMA! Wendy we’re praying for you, for real. When she didn’t speak on how she ended up in that sling all kinds of red flags were raised but THIS is wild. Do you think that if the abuse allegations are true Wendy will address them? Is she TOO devoted to protecting her husband?