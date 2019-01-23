Lil Mo’s Breakfast Club Appearance, Struggle Wig & Defense Of Sexual Assaulters ALL Got Dragged Back To ‘106 & Park’ Countdowns

Lil Mo is old raggedy trash. She really just said she "SAVED PEOPLE" from Sexual Harrassment Cases & that if a man sexually harrassed a girl and she knew about it she would let it slide 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Kvltw4PAq7 — squidward. (@k33yuh) January 23, 2019

Lil Mo Getting Dragged To Hell

Breakfast Club had a super slow news day so they invited Lil Mo to talk about…whatever it is they wanted her to talk about. She decided to throw a ton of shade at Queen Naija but she also discussed defending R. Kelly and how she used to shield sexual assaulters from getting caught.

Seriously.

It was such a trash situation all around and twitter was more than ready to drag the holy hell out of Lil Mo. Again.

Lil Mo talked about how her parents found out she was molested later in life and not even 5 minutes later said something like "where were the parents" in relation to the R. Kelly allegations. You can't make this stuff up😑😣 pic.twitter.com/8AcbZaRR4i — Norville Rogers (@datchikchristy) January 23, 2019

Peep the brutality.