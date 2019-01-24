Tamar & Kandi Argue Over The Great Xscape Tour On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’—But Why’s Tamar Crying?
Tamar & Kandi Argue Over The Great Xscape Tour On “Celebrity Big Brother”
Two “Celebrity Big Brother” stars apparently have some unsettled issues that are coming to a head.
As previously reported Kandi and Tamar are both on the new season alongside Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci a.k.a. “The Mooch” and Ricky Williams.
And while the ladies look they were working towards an alliance, things went awry when Tamar brought up their past on “The Great Xscape” tour and said Kandi “did something to her.”
If you can remember, in 2017 Tamar toured with Kandi’s group that consists of LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tiny Harris.
According to Tamar, she’s well aware that Kandi “doesn’t like her” and she hinted that the ladies of Xscape tried to sabotage her set behind the scenes with gossip.
“From my perspective was totally unprofessional and disrespectful,” said Tamar. “Backstage when I’m at work I had to endure being uncomfortable at work.”
She also got BIG mad when Kandi laughed about the situation and later burst into tears of frustration.
These two CLEARLY have some unsettled issues—-or at least one of them feels like they do. Mind you Kandi’s friends with all of Tamar’s on-again/off-again friends; Tiny, Toya Wright AND Monica who blocked Tamar on Instagram.
Both ladies previously spoke on their past issues.
According to Tamar, she’s adamant that Kandi “never liked her like that” and she’s not sure why. Kandi says however that Tamar brought an unexpected guest to the Great Xscape Tour that had beef with her friends. She also brought up when Tamar unfollowed her friends for being guests on “The Real” after she got the boot.
“She invited someone to come on stage who had basically said a lot of negative things about myself and other members of my group and people we were close to,” said Kandi.
“She also got upset before then when she was no longer a part of the talk show she was a part of. A few us of that were friends with her we were all invited to be guests on the show and she got upset and unfollowed ALL of us on social media.”
Hmm, remember when Khia and TS Madison said they were kicked out of the Great Xscape tour because of their “Queens Court” comments on Toya Wright???
“Well, it was about to be an EPIC NIGHT being apart of my girl @tamarbraxton show tonite!! But seems like #TheQueensCourt gets under them other heauxs skin,” wrote TS Madison.
Coincidence or did Tamar allegedly bringing Khia to their show cause an issue?
