Tamar & Kandi Argue Over The Great Xscape Tour On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’—But Why’s Tamar Crying?

Were you watching???

Tamar & Kandi Argue Over The Great Xscape Tour On “Celebrity Big Brother”

Two “Celebrity Big Brother” stars apparently have some unsettled issues that are coming to a head.

As previously reported Kandi and Tamar are both on the new season alongside Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci a.k.a. “The Mooch” and Ricky Williams.

And while the ladies look they were working towards an alliance, things went awry when Tamar brought up their past on “The Great Xscape” tour and said Kandi “did something to her.”

If you can remember, in 2017 Tamar toured with Kandi’s group that consists of LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tiny Harris.

According to Tamar, she’s well aware that Kandi “doesn’t like her” and she hinted that the ladies of Xscape tried to sabotage her set behind the scenes with gossip.

“From my perspective was totally unprofessional and disrespectful,” said Tamar. “Backstage when I’m at work I had to endure being uncomfortable at work.”

She also got BIG mad when Kandi laughed about the situation and later burst into tears of frustration.

These two CLEARLY have some unsettled issues—-or at least one of them feels like they do. Mind you Kandi’s friends with all of Tamar’s on-again/off-again friends; Tiny, Toya Wright AND Monica who blocked Tamar on Instagram.

