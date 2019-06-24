HOW??? 10th American Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing In Dominican Republic

New York Man Dies While Vacationing In Dominican Republic

What. Thee. Hell. Is TRULY. Going on?

Another American has mysteriously passed away in the Dominican Republic and this is ridiculous.

According to CNN, a New York man died while vacationing there earlier this month making him the 10th American tourist this year to have passed while staying in the Caribbean nation.

The State Department didn’t provide details to the man’s identity or cause of death, but a family member identified him as Vittorio Caruso, 56, of Long Island. His family says he became ill then died last Monday.

Caruso’s sister-in-law, Lisa Maria Caruso, told News 12 Long Island that he passed after suffering respiratory distress and possibly a heart attack while on vacation.

Unfortunately, Caruso is the latest in a string of deaths in the D.R.

Nothing’s certain yet, but some officials believe the deaths could be related to alcohol. The FBI is currently assisting local authorities with toxicology tests in at least three of the recent deaths. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana also announced on Sunday that they would be removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars. They said the decision was made independently and not as a reaction to the two deaths that occurred on their property.

Mhm.

Meanwhile, people are canceling their trips to the D.R. left and right, with The American Society for Travel Advisors reporting 60% of its membership canceling their trips last week, according to Forbes.

If you still plan on making the trip to the D.R., People suggested some safety tips such as choosing the right hotel, avoiding buffets and carrying around antibiotics. Check them out here.