Khloe Klaims Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself After Being Kaught Kreepin’ With Jordyn Woods
Khloe Worried Tristan Thompson Would Hurt Himself After Jordyn Woods Scandal
With the BET Awards on Sunday night, how many people watched the first part of the “Keeping Up With Kardashians” finale? With much of the details of Tristan and Jordyn’s betrayal already playing out in the tabloids (and on “Red Table Talk”) probably the MOST shocking moment of the episode was when Khloé revealed Tristan was threatening to hurt himself.
Whoa… That’s soooo manipulative, riiiight?! Is anyone surprised that Tristan would act this way? Anybody shocked that they kept that part in — considering True will one day learn about all of this? If you watched the episode, what do you think was the most compelling part? These sisters pride themselves on sticking together and they definitely was on some gang gang isht for last night’s episode.
In the meantime… The forecast is looking reaaaaaalllly cloudy for Khloé who posted a photo of the sky on the day the episode aired.
Her comments are lit up with folks blaming her for the situation as well as some sympathizers. Many folks seem to think she should have left Thompson LAST YEAR — after he was allegedly slanging that peen all over the place days before she gave birth.
Hit the flip for details on next week’s episode.
So in the clip for part 2 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Khloe is in full on meltdown mode.
“Tristan text again. ‘You deserve a spa day.’ Shut the f–k up!” Khloe says.
SMH. Can you imagine, cheating on your girl with a family friend and the best you can do is offer her a SPA Day?
Meanwhile, Kylie seems to be somewhat sympathetic to Jordyn as she tells Kim Kardashian over the phone, “Just the look in her eye, she’s really going through it.”
“My family was ruined!” Khloe yells. “I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life.”
Khloe gets a supportive FaceTime call from pal Kimora Lee Simmons, who tells the Revenge Body host, “You cannot allow this kind of disrespect.”
“F–k these hoes!” Khloe screams. “These f–king bitches think they can f–k our men!”
OUR men? Whewwww chileeee. Last we checked nobody was trying to screw anybody else’s man. Tristan is out here giving that ish away.
Watch part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.