Khloe Klaims Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself After Being Kaught Kreepin’ With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Worried Tristan Thompson Would Hurt Himself After Jordyn Woods Scandal

With the BET Awards on Sunday night, how many people watched the first part of the “Keeping Up With Kardashians” finale? With much of the details of Tristan and Jordyn’s betrayal already playing out in the tabloids (and on “Red Table Talk”) probably the MOST shocking moment of the episode was when Khloé revealed Tristan was threatening to hurt himself.

Whoa… That’s soooo manipulative, riiiight?! Is anyone surprised that Tristan would act this way? Anybody shocked that they kept that part in — considering True will one day learn about all of this? If you watched the episode, what do you think was the most compelling part? These sisters pride themselves on sticking together and they definitely was on some gang gang isht for last night’s episode.

In the meantime… The forecast is looking reaaaaaalllly cloudy for Khloé who posted a photo of the sky on the day the episode aired.

Her comments are lit up with folks blaming her for the situation as well as some sympathizers. Many folks seem to think she should have left Thompson LAST YEAR — after he was allegedly slanging that peen all over the place days before she gave birth.

