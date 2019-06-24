Sprite Takes Over BET Weekend With Debut Of New “Thirst For Yours” Platform
- By Bossip Staff
Kicking off on Friday with a launch event in Downtown Los Angeles alongside celebrity guests such as Villain Park, Killumantii, TM88, and PnB Rock, the platform made its debut in the form of two :30 spots
highlighting up-and-coming artists – Atlanta-based rapper Kodie Shane and rising fashion designer / current Clark Atlanta University student Seth Giscombe.
On Saturday night at Kicksperience, Sprite Way artists and rising hip-hop group Villain Park also performed, and had a meet-and-greet at the Sprite booth immediately after. To top it all off, the brand new spots made their official TV debut during Sunday night’s BET Awards, truly bringing the Thirst For Yours platform to life. Check out photos of guests and more on the flip!
