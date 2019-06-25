KHLHOE Sit Down: Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Status Was Already Shaky When He Slipped Jordyn Some Tongue

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Were Not Technically Together When He Kissed Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson’s infidelity is once again the focus of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale – but one thing they’ll probably NEVER reveal on the show is the REALITY that Khloé and Tristan weren’t actually “together” at the time of his hookup with Jordyn Woods.

“When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.”

Sounds like they were on a “break” and Khloe was holding on to hope that they’d work things out and raise their daughter together.

“But this doesn’t mean that it was completely over for Khloé. It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change,” says the source. “It was heartbreaking for her.” For Kardashian, “she always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source explains. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

Pretty sure Jordan Craig wanted the same thing for Prince — riiiight?!

The source says that Thompson’s public betrayal wreaked havoc on Khloé, not just emotionally, but physically.

“She was very stressed out and angry with Tristan. It made her physically ill. She was not in a good place,” says the source. Ultimately, Kardashian made the difficult decision to break things off with Thompson. “Instead of her going back and forth with Tristan, she made a decision for herself that she needed to never go back to him,” says the source.

We wish Tristan would tweet for himself, because these days all we have is a reality show and “inside sources” who all seem to be claiming Tristan was beside himself trying to work things out.

People’s insider, for example, claims:

“Tristan was doing everything he could after to get Khloé back.” “He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” says the source.

Well now that that ship has sailed, we wish them happy co-parenting. The K Krew can also stop dragging Jordyn Woods like she is some kind of slore for sitting on Tristan’s lap and letting him kiss her — cuz let’s be honest — they’ve all done FAR worse. Let’s not act like Kylie didn’t interrupt Tyga’s whole family situation before she even turned 18.