Keeping Up With Khloe’s Klownery: Pettiest Reactions To Her Krazy Klaims That Tristan Threatened To Kill Himself
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Klaimed Tristan Threatened To Kill Himself & Riled Up Twitter
Everyone’s STILL buzzing over the deliciously messy KUWTK finale where Khloe klownishly klaimed that Tristan Thompson threatened to kill himself after the Jordyn Woods scandal in a hilariously ignorant moment (EVEN FOR KHLOE) that sent Petty Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Khloe’s klaims that Tristan threatened to kill himself on the flip.
