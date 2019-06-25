Keeping Up With Khloe’s Klownery: Pettiest Reactions To Her Krazy Klaims That Tristan Threatened To Kill Himself

Rare footage of Tristan Thompson trying to kill himself after Khloe found out about him cheating 🙄🖕🏾#livinghisbestlife #kuwtk pic.twitter.com/lkTnosHNJz — Ms Adams (@LittleMzMercy) June 24, 2019

Khloe Klaimed Tristan Threatened To Kill Himself & Riled Up Twitter

Everyone’s STILL buzzing over the deliciously messy KUWTK finale where Khloe klownishly klaimed that Tristan Thompson threatened to kill himself after the Jordyn Woods scandal in a hilariously ignorant moment (EVEN FOR KHLOE) that sent Petty Twitter into a TIZZY.

Tristan Thompson and his friends watching Khloe say he threatened suicide after getting caught cheating on KUWTK pic.twitter.com/jejzvnBTZs — Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) June 25, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Khloe’s klaims that Tristan threatened to kill himself on the flip.