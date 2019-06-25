BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Unreasonably Loud Sky Makes Miami Entrance Moments Before Throwing Drinks [Video]

‘Black Ink Chicago’ Sneak Peek – Sky Meddles In 9MAG’s Business

You know that the moment Sky walks into a room and her volume is on 10 that it’s about to be trouble.

While the 9MAG crew parties it up in Miami, Sky from the New York show drops by. The manager actually owns her own boutique in the 305 and drops in as Phor’s guest. Sky has a lot of questions for the crew before an apparent fight breaks out. But you’ll have to wait for tonight to see the rest of the drama…

Hit play for now.